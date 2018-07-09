SPORTS
espn

Astros host A's in the midst of two four-game series

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros opened their second consecutive four-game series on Monday night, marking the only time this season they will face four-game series in succession.

The series against the Oakland Athletics marks the ninth of 12 four-game sets for Houston (61-32) this season. Adding one game to extend a three-game set doesn't necessarily influence strategy, but it does present managers additional thoughts to consider regarding in-game matchups.

"I think you pay attention the second time you ask a reliever to go through the same part of the order," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "As an example, when Joe Smith comes in to face one of these right-handed hitters I have to pay attention because he can get three or four at-bats against the same guy in four games.

"I know it's only one more game, but the chances of you facing the same pocket of a lineup as a reliever is much higher in a four-game series."

The Astros had their six-game home winning streak snapped with a 2-0 loss to the A's. The shutout loss was their sixth of the season, each at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (9-4, 2.15 ERA) will make his penultimate start on Tuesday before the All-Star Game break. He allowed three runs and five hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings of a 7-3 win over Oakland on June 14.

Verlander is 11-6 with a 2.68 ERA in 18 career starts against the Athletics. He was named to his seventh All-Star team on Sunday.

Left-hander Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.33 ERA) will start for Oakland. He is 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA in six starts since the beginning of June after opening the season 4-2 with a 1.03 ERA in his first six starts.

Manaea is 2-4 with a 2.54 ERA in 10 career starts against the Astros, against whom he made his big-league debut on April 29, 2016. He is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts against Houston this season.

Left fielder Mark Canha made his 13th start batting second in the lineup on Monday, and while he finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout, Canha hit the ball hard twice against Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole.

With Matt Joyce, who has batted second 16 times, on the 10-day disabled list with a lumbar strain, Canha has become a two-hole fixture and has enabled Oakland (51-40) to reconfigure its lineup and bump shortstop Marcus Semien into the eighth spot, where he can inject speed.

"A couple years ago, that's where he hit for a good portion of the year," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said of Canha. "Now he's getting to see a lot of right-handed pitching and he's having success against it. With Joyce out, he's gotten the starts and he's done a great job with it.

"It allows us to get a little speed at the bottom with Marcus too and lengthens our lineup some. As of right now, he's going to get a good portion of these games."
Related Topics:
sportsespnoakland athleticsmlbhouston astros
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Montas, Piscotty help A's blank Astros 2-0
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Correa not ready to return as Astros host Athletics
More Sports
Top Stories
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Santa Clara family asks for your help locating stolen U-Haul filled with sentimental items
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
President Donald Trump announces Judge Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS pick
Still a mystery why driver didn't obey light rail crossing in SJ fatal crash
Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip
Show More
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Man arrested after Fresno 2-year-old shoots, kills self
First responders aid man amid heart attack, help finish his yard work
More News