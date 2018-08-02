Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry

After a month of being on the planet, Ayesha Curry shared an adorable photo of her and Golden State Warriors' star Stephen's precious son Canon.The 3-time mother took to Instagram and shared some words of love toward her bouncing baby boy. "How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?! Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon."It's easy to see that Dub Nation is smittin' with this little Curry.Happy one-month buddy!