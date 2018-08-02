GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry

After a month of being on the planet, Ayesha Curry shared an adorable photo of her and Golden State Warriors' star Stephen's precious son Canon. Happy one-month buddy!

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
After a month of being on the planet, Ayesha Curry shared an adorable photo of her and Golden State Warriors' star Stephen's precious son Canon.

The 3-time mother took to Instagram and shared some words of love toward her bouncing baby boy. "How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?! Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon."

RELATED: Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby Canon to the world


It's easy to see that Dub Nation is smittin' with this little Curry.

Happy one-month buddy!

