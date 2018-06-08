Bay Area Dubs fans make last-minute trip NBA Finals Game 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3578087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tonight, the Warriors will try to sweep the Cavs in Cleveland in Game 4 of the Finals.

Cleveland or Bust! We found Jeff & son-in-law Ryan at SFO flying to Cleveland to catch game 4! BTW, they decided to go just this morning, Nice! #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/IgEYZuiuui — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 8, 2018

Hey #DubNation, Flt. to Cleveland leaving @ 10:52a from SFO, last chance watch the Warriors (hopefully) win the Championship in person! PS-you'll prob need a ticket to the game too.😊#DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/f7S7j140o0 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 8, 2018

Ryan Helmstetler and his father-in-law Jeff Green admit it's the craziest thing they've ever done.Both men who live in San Francisco were at SFO Friday morning, boarding a flight east. "We don't have a ticket to the game, no place to stay, but we've got airfare," Warriors fan Jeff Green said.Green and Helmstetler decided at 5 a.m. Friday they were going to go for it and make the trip. They couldn't get a direct flight to Cleveland so they're flying to Pittsburgh, renting a car and driving two hours to Cleveland. "Hopefully we will be able to get tickets and witness history, let's hope it's a sweep," Helmstetler said.Go Dubs and good luck to Helmstetler and Green.