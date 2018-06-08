Bay Area Dubs fans make last-minute trip NBA Finals Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Ryan Helmstetler and his father-in-law Jeff Green admit it's the craziest thing they've ever done.
Both men who live in San Francisco were at SFO Friday morning, boarding a flight east. "We don't have a ticket to the game, no place to stay, but we've got airfare," Warriors fan Jeff Green said.
RELATED: A rocky season for Warriors, but a perfect ending awaits in Finals
Green and Helmstetler decided at 5 a.m. Friday they were going to go for it and make the trip. They couldn't get a direct flight to Cleveland so they're flying to Pittsburgh, renting a car and driving two hours to Cleveland. "Hopefully we will be able to get tickets and witness history, let's hope it's a sweep," Helmstetler said.
Go Dubs and good luck to Helmstetler and Green.
For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Cleveland or Bust! We found Jeff & son-in-law Ryan at SFO flying to Cleveland to catch game 4! BTW, they decided to go just this morning, Nice! #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/IgEYZuiuui— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 8, 2018
Hey #DubNation, Flt. to Cleveland leaving @ 10:52a from SFO, last chance watch the Warriors (hopefully) win the Championship in person! PS-you'll prob need a ticket to the game too.😊#DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/f7S7j140o0— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 8, 2018