GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Bay Area Dubs fans make last-minute trip NBA Finals Game 4

(KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Ryan Helmstetler and his father-in-law Jeff Green admit it's the craziest thing they've ever done.

Both men who live in San Francisco were at SFO Friday morning, boarding a flight east. "We don't have a ticket to the game, no place to stay, but we've got airfare," Warriors fan Jeff Green said.

RELATED: A rocky season for Warriors, but a perfect ending awaits in Finals
EMBED More News Videos

Tonight, the Warriors will try to sweep the Cavs in Cleveland in Game 4 of the Finals.



Green and Helmstetler decided at 5 a.m. Friday they were going to go for it and make the trip. They couldn't get a direct flight to Cleveland so they're flying to Pittsburgh, renting a car and driving two hours to Cleveland. "Hopefully we will be able to get tickets and witness history, let's hope it's a sweep," Helmstetler said.

Go Dubs and good luck to Helmstetler and Green.

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsNBACleveland Cavaliersair traveltravelOaklandSan Francisco International AirportOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Giants lose Pablo Sandoval for season due to torn right hamstring
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Nia Wilson memorial service
Funeral to take place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
AMBER Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Show More
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
More News