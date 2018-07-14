WORLD CUP

Belgium beats England 2-0 in third-place match

Belgium scores the opening goal past England in the third place match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko))

Belgium earned its highest World Cup finish on Saturday by beating England 2-0 in the third-place match.

Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard scored a goal each for the Belgians, who lost to France in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Meunier scored in the fourth minute, knocking a cross from Nacer Chadli past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Hazard added the other off a pass from Kevin de Bruyne in the 82nd.

Toby Alderweireld denied England's best chance of the game, sliding on the goal line to clear a shot from Eric Dier.

England, which lost to Croatia in the semifinals, matched its best World Cup result - fourth in 1990 - since winning the tournament for the only time in 1966.

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
