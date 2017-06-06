A Cal rugby player who became partially paralyzed during the team's championship game in Santa Clara is on the road to recovery.A month ago, Robert Paylor, 20, fell on his head while playing in the championship rugby match. The fall left him paralyzed below the chest.New video showed him in rehab, pedaling a specialized bike that uses electrical stimulation to move limbs in patients who have limited muscle control.Paylor moved to a hospital in Colorado that specializes in spinal cord injuries just days ago, and he expects to be there for at least the next three months.A GoFund Me page has gathered nearly $700,000 to support Paylor's rehabilitation.A benefit event will be held this weekend for him in the El Dorado Hills where he grew up.