SPORTS

Benefit event to be held for paralyzed Cal rugby player in El Dorado Hills

Cal athlete Robert Paylor was left paralyzed after falling on his head during a rugby game. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A Cal rugby player who became partially paralyzed during the team's championship game in Santa Clara is on the road to recovery.

A month ago, Robert Paylor, 20, fell on his head while playing in the championship rugby match. The fall left him paralyzed below the chest.

RELATED: Cal rugby player paralyzed after suffering injury during game

New video showed him in rehab, pedaling a specialized bike that uses electrical stimulation to move limbs in patients who have limited muscle control.

Paylor moved to a hospital in Colorado that specializes in spinal cord injuries just days ago, and he expects to be there for at least the next three months.

A GoFund Me page has gathered nearly $700,000 to support Paylor's rehabilitation.

A benefit event will be held this weekend for him in the El Dorado Hills where he grew up.

Click here for more information about the event.

Click here to donate to the GoFund Me page set up to cover Paylor's medical expenses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrugbyathletescollege studentfundraiserUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Cal rugby player paralyzed during game facing long road to recovery
Prayer service to be held for paralyzed Cal rugby player
Cal rugby player paralyzed after suffering injury during game
SPORTS
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Former SF 49er arraigned on felony domestic violence charges
Warriors seem capable of anything except another collapse
NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers
More Sports
Top Stories
Uber fires over 20 drivers due to complaints
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
$100K bail set for man accused of killing tourist in SF
Former SF 49er arraigned on felony domestic violence charges
Warriors seem capable of anything except another collapse
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Show More
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
Rollover crash in SF's Golden Gate Park leaves woman hurt
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos