A high school basketball player is running circles around his opponents. He scored 92 points in one game, 41 of them were in the last quarter alone.Chino Hills High School sophomore Lamelo Ball made his incredible run in Tuesday."A big deal, because 100 points has been the high mark in basketball since Wilt Chamberlain did it years and years ago," said ESPN college basketball reporter Myron Medcalf. "So anytime someone approaches that number people get really excited. You rarely hear about a young guy doing this."It could be a sign that Lamelo Ball may follow in the family footsteps."This is a very gifted and talented family," said Medcalf. "So certainly I think this young man who scored 92 points could continue to grow and evolve and become a really good player."Not everyone is praising the performance including Charles Barkley, who criticized the strategy that set Ball up to repeatedly score."It's embarrassing to high school athletics," said the coach of the opposing team. "I've been coaching for 35 years and we've turned high school athletics into individualism."Ball says his motivation was not about himself. He explains he was inspired by a classmate who was in the hospital and dedicated the game to her.