Cal rugby player partially paralyzed during game to begin rehab soon

He's a warrior says father Jeff Paylor about son Robert. Son has lost some sensations that may come back in time. Has had 1 surgery to spine pic.twitter.com/yHMNMkiptB — David Louie (@abc7david) May 24, 2017

Father Jeff Paylor says his rugby playing son Robert is a fighter & a man of faith. Rehab to start later this week. pic.twitter.com/ogpMtqoZiZ — David Louie (@abc7david) May 24, 2017

New photo of #Cal rugby player Robert Paylor taken yesterday at Valley Med where he's undergoing rehab. He's not up to talking to media yet. pic.twitter.com/vq5eTsHEOb — David Louie (@abc7david) May 24, 2017

The doctor of a Cal rugby player who was partially paralyzed during the national championship game had an update on his condition Wednesday.Cal sophomore rugby player Robert Paylor has had one surgery so far to install a small piece of hardware to stabilize the cervical spine that was damaged when he fell on his head during the team's championship match in Santa Clara just over two weeks ago.The injury caused paralysis below the chest, and Wednesday, the chief of the rehabilitation trauma at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center provided more details about the extent of Robert's sensory issues and what lies ahead.Paylor's father Jeff and Cal rugby coach Jack Clark also spoke briefly at a news conference in San Jose."Ever since seeing Robert lying lifeless on the field we've come from being broken to having hope," his father, Jeff, said in a press conference on Wednesday. "We've been so overwhelmed by the love and support from our family, friends and strangers across the nation and the world who have reached out to Robert and our family through such a difficult time that no one fathoms they'll ever face."The young Cal athlete was described as not ready yet to speak to media. However, the hospital did release a new photo of Robert taken Tuesday, showing him smiling in his bed with his neck area in a restraint.Paylor is feeling sensation from head to toe. However, he doesn't have movement of his hands.Dr. Stephen McKenna said that over time, perhaps in a year, he may begin to see movement.It is very individualized in patients, the doctor said, and Paylor has shown great spirit and determination to recover.He will need to start rehabilitation, perhaps later this week, to regain strength. The fall caused damage to a disk between C5 and C6."He's taking it like a warrior," Paylor's father said. The family appreciates the supportive messages it has received from across the country. Just over $600,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.