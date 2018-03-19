SPORTS
Carroll scores 26, Oklahoma State tops Stanford 71-65 in NIT

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Jeffrey Carroll scored 26 points, tying a career-high with five 3-pointers, and Kendall Smith added 19 points to help Oklahoma State beat Stanford 71-65 on Monday night in a second-round game of the NIT.

Oklahoma State (21-14) outscored Stanford 29-18 in the fourth quarter to secure a school-record-tying 15th home victory this season. The Cowboys trailed 54-53 before Carroll scored five points during a 12-1 run for the only double-digit lead of the second half.
Mitchell Solomon chipped in with 10 points for the Cowboys, who won a second straight NIT game for the first time in school history in front of a crowd of 9,635. Carroll scored 11 points in the first half as Oklahoma State led 30-29 after assisting on eight of its 12 baskets.

Michael Humphrey scored 15 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season for Stanford (19-16). Reid Travis added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Dorian Pickens, averaging 14.7 points, was just 3-of-13 shooting for 11 points.

