Cavaliers dominate first half of NBA Finals Game 4

Cleveland has set an NBA Finals record with 49 points in the first quarter.Kevin Love has 14 points, Kyrie Irving has 11 and the Cavaliers lead Golden State 49-33 after one quarter of Game 4 on Friday night.The record for any Finals quarter was 47, done by the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter against Boston on June 3, 1984. The previous record for a first quarter was 43 - set twice in the 1967 Finals by Philadelphia, against the San Francisco Warriors.The Cavs had a chance for 50 in the quarter when LeBron James went to the line with 2.9 seconds left, but he came up way short on the first. It could have been worse: The Cavs missed eight free throws in the quarter.James is on pace to become the first player to average a triple-double over an entire Finals. He's got eight points, six assists and four rebounds already.The bad news doesn't end there for Golden State: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all have two fouls apiece already.Stephen Curry finally has his first field goal of Game 4.A 3-pointer with about 6 minutes left in the second quarter Friday night got the Warriors' guard his first basket of the game, but he'll need a whole lot more of those. Cleveland is still making just about everything, and leads 69-49 with 5:38 left until halftime.Kyrie Irving is up to 21 points for the Cavs, while LeBron James has 15 and J.R. Smith 14 already.One last note on Cleveland's 49-point first quarter: The last time a team scored more than that in a first quarter was 1990, when Phoenix dropped 50 on Denver. And the Suns tacked on 57 more in the second quarter for good measure.