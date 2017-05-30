SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Cleveland Cavaliers arrived in San Francisco Tuesday to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
The Cavs arrived at SFO shortly after 11 a.m., and traveled by bus to the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco where they were greeted by fans hoping for autographs.
This will be the third year in a row the Cavs and the Warriors face each other for in the Finals. Game 1 is Thursday on ABC7 with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. Click here for a full schedule.
