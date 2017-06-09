GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals

Warriors forward Kevin Durant argues with Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, OH --
The Cavs weren't about to be swept by the Warriors on their home turf. They hung in there with a 137-116 Game 4 win and it sure wasn't pretty.

LeBron James hasn't been swept in a playoff series since the 2007 NBA Finals. And Cleveland was in position to keep that streak going.

The Cavaliers cooled off a tiny bit in the second half, but still lead Golden State 115-96 at the end of the third quarter of Game 4 on Friday night.

Draymond Green has picked up a technical foul. It was believed by the Cavs it was his second of the night, though the first one was actually assessed to Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State scored the first four points of the half - getting within 86-72 - and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue called an immediate (and smart) time-out, just 45 seconds into the quarter.

There's a big streak on the line for Golden State, and it's not just the 15-game winning streak in this postseason. The Warriors have won 107 consecutive games, going back to November 2014, when they shoot better than 50 percent.

PHOTOS: Warriors vs. Cavs in Game 4 of NBA Finals

It has been a staggering display by the Cavaliers, who lead Golden State 86-68 at halftime of Game 4 on Friday night. Not only is it the highest-scoring Finals half ever - previous record, 81 by Philadelphia against the Lakers in the second half on June 6, 1982 - but it's the No. 2 scoring half ever in a playoff game.

