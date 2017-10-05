GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Chinese fans flock to see Golden State Warriors during pre-season trip to China

Outside of the Warriors hotel in Shenzhen China, fans wait for hours in 90-degree heat to see their heroes for a few precious seconds. (KGO-TV )

By
SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --
Outside of the Warriors hotel in Shenzhen China, fans wait for hours in 90-degree heat to see their heroes for a few precious seconds.

Warriors General Manager, Bob Myers is a rock star in China, just like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games

Klay Thompson, who is known as China Klay, after his visit here in the summer, stops to sign autographs, including some on his new Chinese brand shoe Anta.

Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

