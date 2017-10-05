SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --Outside of the Warriors hotel in Shenzhen China, fans wait for hours in 90-degree heat to see their heroes for a few precious seconds.
Warriors General Manager, Bob Myers is a rock star in China, just like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.
Klay Thompson, who is known as China Klay, after his visit here in the summer, stops to sign autographs, including some on his new Chinese brand shoe Anta.
#warriors fans in China rocking some old school classics. pic.twitter.com/3EXIpFFZck— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017
#warriors center JaVale McGee making new friends in China. pic.twitter.com/6fPubAutwZ— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017