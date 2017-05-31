GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Cleveland Cavaliers fans come to the Bay to 'Defend the Land'

The Cleveland Cavaliers arrived in San Francisco Tuesday to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and so did some of their fans. Game 1 is Thursday on ABC7 with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In just two days, the Golden State Warriors will try to avenge last year's disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers arrived in the Bay Area Tuesday, and some of their fans have joined them all the way from the CLE.

Game 1 is Thursday on ABC7 with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m.

