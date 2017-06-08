'Cleveland Cookie Lady' shares sinfully good cookies with Warriors

The "Cleveland Cookie Lady" Diane Simon feeds ABC7 News photographer Alex Gray a cookie in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

The "Cleveland Cookie Lady" Diane Simon texts Warriors forward Draymond Green in Cleveland, Ohio on June 8, 2017.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The Dubs beat the Cavs 118 - 113 Wednesday night. There's one woman in Cleveland who supports both teams.Why is this woman force-feeding ABC7 News photographer Alex Gray, and why is he not resisting?Simple. He and I stumbled upon what NBA players consider to be, "The best cookies in the world."They come from the suburban Eastside Cleveland kitchen of Diane Simon, who has become a word-of-mouth sensation around the league -- and we mean that literally.Free of charge, she takes orders from a few fortunate players, via text, and delivers boxes to them after games. "They're like my kids," Diane told us. "I do this out of love."Stephan Curry likes red sugar cookies.Kevin Durant favors chocolate chips.Draymond Green loves Snickerdoodles. "He's really a teddy bear," said Simon.And, if you're wondering about how to get those direct text lines, forget it.