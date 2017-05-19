A jersey Colin Kaepernick wore while protesting the national anthem last season is headed to the Smithsonian.
Longtime 49ers Advisor Harry Edwards arranged to donate the jersey to The National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Edwards believes Kaepernick's stance against racial inequality and police brutality continued a conversation that has historically made Americans uncomfortable.
Kaepernick is now a free agent and will not continue the protest if he plays next season.
