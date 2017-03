Colin Kaepernick has officially opted out of his contract.



Colin Kaepernick officially opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers to become a free agent Friday.Thursday was the first day when the quarterback could officially opt out of the contract.Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts last season.