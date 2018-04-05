SPORTS

Conor McGregor involved in backstage melee at Barclays Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports from Brooklyn on the melee involving UFC star Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City --
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.

McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing."

After the scuffle, White said that a warrant was issued for McGregor's arrest and that his plane would not be allowed to take off. He described the incident as "a real bad career move" and speculated that McGregor would be facing a lawsuit.


McGregor is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.

Lobov was yanked from the card and the fight status of Michael Chiesa was unclear after he was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUFCMMAfightNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Broncos sign former Raiders punter Marquette King to three-year deal
A's claim Trayce Thompson off waivers from Yankees
Legendary SJSU judo coach to be honored for 70 years of service
98-year-old San Jose Judo coach may have found the key to youth
More Sports
Top Stories
Big earthquake hits near Channel Islands Beach in SoCal
Police seek man who made threats to kill people in SF
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Hospitalized YouTube shooting victim upgraded to fair condition
Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River arrives today
SF crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm
Show More
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
Man arraigned on charge of murder in death of 3-year-old
FAA: Small plane ran off runway after landing in Livermore
You'll soon know if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data
Car jammed under big-rig on Hwy. 4 in Martinez causes backup
More News