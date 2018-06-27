SPORTS
espn

Crawford's 9th-inning HR gives Giants 1-0 win over Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Brandon Crawford homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the San Francisco Giants their fourth straight victory, 1-0 over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

After starters Madison Bumgarner for San Francisco and Kyle Freeland for Colorado put up matching performances of seven spotless innings, the game was decided by the bullpens.

Left-hander Harrison Musgrave (0-3) entered in the ninth to face the left-handed-hitting Crawford. The move backfired when Crawford launched a high drive that cleared the wall in right field for his third career walk-off homer, sending the Rockies to their fourth consecutive loss.

Crawford was mobbed by teammates at home plate as the Giants improved to 42-39 at the halfway point of the season, 12 games ahead of their pace from a year ago.

Reyes Moronta (4-1) got two outs for the win.

Bumgarner retired the first 14 batters he faced before Carlos Gonzalez became the first Colorado hitter to reach on a broken-bat double that landed just inside the left-field line.

Bumgarner walked the next two batters to load the bases before escaping the jam by striking out Freeland. The 2014 World Series MVP allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts in his second consecutive scoreless start. He pitched eight shutout innings to beat San Diego for his first win of the season last Thursday.

Freeland was just as stingy, permitting only four hits and pitching around a pair of errors by first baseman Ian Desmond. Freeland got Pablo Sandoval to ground out with runners on first and third to end the fourth, and retired Crawford on a popup with runners at the corners to end the sixth.

Freeland has 11 quality starts in 16 appearances this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Scott Oberg and LHP Mike Dunn were activated from the disabled list. RHPs Jeff Hoffman and Brooks Pounders were optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder) will likely need at least one more rehab start after lasting just four innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Samardzija's outing was cut short because he threw 40 pitches in the first.

MILESTONE

Bumgarner struck out DJ LeMahieu to open the game, giving him 1,500 Ks for his career in 1,534 1/3 innings. He's the ninth-fastest lefty to reach the mark in the live ball era starting in 1920.

UP NEXT

Jon Gray (7-7) looks to beat the Giants for the first time in six career starts in the series finale. Gray is coming off his third career 12-strikeout game, the most in Colorado history. Chris Stratton (8-5) pitches for San Francisco.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Video
Bumgarner delivers commanding outing against Rockies
Bumgarner delivers commanding outing against Rockies
Madison Bumgarner pitches seven scoreless innings and strikes out eight for a no-decision.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbsan francisco giantscolorado rockies
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
A's go for 4-game sweep of Tigers
Jed Lowrie hits game-winning RBI in A's 3-0 win over Tigers
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
World Cup watch party held at Avaya Stadium in San Jose
More Sports
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
More News