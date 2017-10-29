  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
STEPHEN CURRY

Warriors guard Stephen Curry channels 'Saw' character for arrival at Oracle Arena

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Warriors guard Stephen Curry channeled his inner "Jigsaw" for his arrival at Saturday night's game against the Detroit Pistons at Oracle Arena.


He rode a tricycle into the arena dressed as the villain from the "Saw" movies.

Security must be lax - they let him in without patting him down.
