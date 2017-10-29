OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Warriors guard Stephen Curry channeled his inner "Jigsaw" for his arrival at Saturday night's game against the Detroit Pistons at Oracle Arena.
Hello, I want to play a game. #Jigsaw #DubNation pic.twitter.com/cvl6F3cIQc— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 29, 2017
He rode a tricycle into the arena dressed as the villain from the "Saw" movies.
Security must be lax - they let him in without patting him down.
Steph's definitely got the Halloween spirit 😂🎃 pic.twitter.com/ZBKor7qqiq— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 29, 2017