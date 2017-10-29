Steph's definitely got the Halloween spirit 😂🎃 pic.twitter.com/ZBKor7qqiq — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 29, 2017

Warriors guard Stephen Curry channeled his inner "Jigsaw" for his arrival at Saturday night's game against the Detroit Pistons at Oracle Arena.He rode a tricycle into the arena dressed as the villain from the "Saw" movies.Security must be lax - they let him in without patting him down.