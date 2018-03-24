  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks and could return near the start of playoffs.

Curry, who returned to the lineup Friday after missing six games because of a right ankle injury, suffered the new injury late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Grade 2 sprain is worse than the injury Curry suffered in playoffs two years back, a Grade 1 which forced him to miss 15 days.

This injury typically comes with at least a 4 to 6 week timetable.

