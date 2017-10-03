DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News' Dan Ashley held his annual golf tournament on behalf of Friends of Camp Concord at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville on Monday.
It was perfect weather for golf participants who warmed up trying to master an obstacle course of sorts before hitting the the fairways.
Out of the 21 years that Ashley has hosted the Friends of Camp Concord golf tournament, he said at least 9,500 under-served kids have been sent to summer camp in Lake Tahoe, all expenses paid thanks to their help.
