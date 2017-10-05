CAM NEWTON

Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
ABC News reports that Dannon has ended its relationship with Panther's quarterback Cam Newton after he laughed at a question from a female reporter Wednesday.

In a statement, Dannon said it is "Simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender."



On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers had their weekly news conference ahead of Sunday's matchup. With the Panthers coming off a big win in New England, you would think the presser would be positive and hopeful ... until Cam Newton responded to a beat reporter's question about routes with:

RELATED: Bo Jackson voices concern for Cam Newton hits to QBs head scare the hell out of me

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," he said, chuckling.


The reporter who he was responding to, Jourdan Rodrigue, is the Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer.

sportscam newtonCarolina Panthersfootballnflwomenu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
