NEW: Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question: "Simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender." pic.twitter.com/rzdphGxIau — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

ABC News reports that Dannon has ended its relationship with Panther's quarterback Cam Newton after he laughed at a question from a female reporter Wednesday.In a statement, Dannon said it is "Simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender."On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers had their weekly news conference ahead of Sunday's matchup. With the Panthers coming off a big win in New England, you would think the presser would be positive and hopeful ... until Cam Newton responded to a beat reporter's question about routes with:"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," he said, chuckling.The reporter who he was responding to, Jourdan Rodrigue, is the Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer.