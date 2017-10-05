CHARLOTTE, N.C. --ABC News reports that Dannon has ended its relationship with Panther's quarterback Cam Newton after he laughed at a question from a female reporter Wednesday.
In a statement, Dannon said it is "Simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender."
NEW: Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question: "Simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender." pic.twitter.com/rzdphGxIau— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2017
On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers had their weekly news conference ahead of Sunday's matchup. With the Panthers coming off a big win in New England, you would think the presser would be positive and hopeful ... until Cam Newton responded to a beat reporter's question about routes with:
RELATED: Bo Jackson voices concern for Cam Newton hits to QBs head scare the hell out of me
"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes," he said, chuckling.
Wondering if anyone can explain to me what is so funny about a “#female talking about routes”🤔🤔🤔 #Panthers #CamNewton #Equality ?! #NFL pic.twitter.com/D7lqMmn1KG— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 4, 2017
The reporter who he was responding to, Jourdan Rodrigue, is the Panthers beat writer for the Charlotte Observer.
I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017