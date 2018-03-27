SPORTS
espn

Draymond Green to miss third straight game; Kevin Durant also out

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is still suffering from flu-like symptoms and will be held out of Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Green will sit out his third straight game. He missed Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks with a pelvic contusion. He had been set to return Sunday against the Utah Jazz but was held out with flu-like symptoms.

The Warriors also will be without Omri Casspi (right ankle sprain), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain), Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) and Kevin Durant (right rib soreness).

Kerr said Durant wanted to play Tuesday but that the team instead will probably let him play Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant will miss his sixth straight game.
Quinn Cook (knee contusion) is available to play Tuesday.

Kerr on Green's late scratch: "Doesn't make sense to play him"
Steve Kerr comments on Draymond Green condition after being ruled out before Tuesday's game versus the Pacers due to flu-like symptoms.

