KD speaking to young people at Lincoln Park in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/8rAXlI8gX4 — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) May 17, 2017

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant took a break from playoffs action to give back to some of the team's most devoted and deserving fans, the youth.Durant got a warm welcome when he walked into the gym at Lincoln Park in Oakland's Chinatown. The seven-footer had more than just the NBA playoffs on his mind; he talked about giving back to young people."I would do this every off day if I could. Like I said it's amazing that so many people came out to support it. This impacts so many different people here," said Durant.It's all a part of the impact from the Kevin Durant Charitable Foundation.He, the Warriors and several other groups paid to renovate the basketball courts inside and outside of the Lincoln Park Recreational Center.All of the improvements got a thumbs up from another NBA legend; former Warriors player and coach Al Attles, the man behind the playgrounds name."I enjoy seeing so many people coming out and enjoying this because unfortunately, so many young people go the wrong way," said Attles.The former league MVP is trying to keep kids from going the wrong way, by building courts all over the country and as far away as India."Some people are doing great things here and I'm just trying to be one of them," said Durant."It was cool because I never saw Kevin Durant before," said Ramy Abdullah, an Oakland resident.And the kids who get to enjoy the park say it's another Durant slam dunk."I love them actually. I think it's a good investment for the community," said Giselle Flores, an Oakland Resident.