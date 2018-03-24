Durant says those doubting injury-marred Warriors need to "relax"

The 6-foot-11 forward was openly acknowledging an often-unpopular stance: Golden State's hope of securing a third championship in four years rests upon the ankles, and now, the left knee, of Curry.
The team has struggled to win without the two-time MVP, despite having three other All-Stars to rely on. The Warriors are 13-8 when Curry has been forced to sit due to injury this season, compared with 41-10 when he's in the lineup.
Within league circles, the belief is that Golden State's streak of appearing in the NBA Finals will be ended at three by the revamped Houston Rocketsif Curry is unavailable or not himself.
"Everyone just needs to relax with all this s---," Durant told ESPN on Friday night, after Curry left the Warriors' game against the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury. "We'll be fine."
In Friday's contest against the Hawks, Curry's first game back after missing the previous six with a tweaked right ankle, teammate JaVale McGee elevated for a block attempt in the third quarter and ended up falling on Curry's left leg. Curry exited the game shortly after.
An MRI on Saturday revealed a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Curry will be re-evaluated on April 14, four days after the Warriors play the Utah Jazz on the road in the season finale. Before the MRI results were revealed, the organization felt that if Curry were to be out for only a month, it would have considered that a massive victory, sources said.
Sources tell ESPN Curry was seen leaving the practice facility on Saturday with a limp in his stride and carrying a "Game Ready" hot and cold therapy system for his knee. People close to Curry says he's in good spirits and determined to come back in full form to help during the playoff run.
Golden State is not in unfamiliar territory.
Last season, Durant was sidelined for just over five weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee that was caused when teammate Zaza Pachulia inadvertently rammed his head into Durant's knee while falling to the hardwood. However, Durant was able to return with three games remaining on the regular-season schedule and was in a rhythm prior to facing the Warriors' first-round opponent, the Portland Trail Blazers.
"We've been through this. We know the formula," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Saturday after practice.
When Durant (ribs), Klay Thompson (hand) and Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) return from their injuries, it's clear that their roles will be enhanced. How they fare in an extended capacity will serve as a barometer for how good they can be should they meet the Rockets in the conference finals.
But what's becoming even more clear is that point guard Quinn Cookarguably has become the most vital two-way player in the league. It is almost essential at this point that the Warriors add the 6-foot guard to their playoff roster. Most teams prefer to carry three point guards, but Golden State has abandoned that preference for the most part in recent years.
Shaun Livingston has been the only true backup point guard this entire season.
If Golden State wants to enter postseason play with the most balanced roster possible, and add an extra insurance policy in the backcourt, Cook shouldn't be going anywhere. He's under a standard one-year, two-way contract, league sources tell ESPN. If the Warriors retain him for the playoffs, his contract would be converted into a minimum deal.
"I want to secure a guaranteed deal," Cook told ESPN. "I know I'm an NBA player and I want to continuing proving that."
League sources have told ESPN that discussions between the two sides on extending Cook's season have not yet occurred. He has scored in double figures in each of the past five games, including outings of 20, 25 and a career-high 28 points.
But in order to make room for Cook on the playoff roster, Golden State would have to waive one of its 15 guaranteed contracts. Cook wouldn't be the savior to keep the team afloat on this championship quest, but his presence is vital.
In the end, Curry's health is going to determine if this season is truly a success or not. The Warriors desperately need his knee and ankles to cooperate.
"We can overcome this," Kerr said. "... We just got to be able to hold down the fort and understand that this is all part of the journey."
