English soccer powerhouse Manchester United brought its United States summer tour to the Bay Area today for a match against the San Jose Earthquakes that ended in a stalemate.The exhibition, which started at 2 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, drew a big crowd of Bay Area soccer fans who got a rare chance to see one of Europe's premier club teams.Although some of Manchester United's top players are fresh off the World Cup and not on this trip, San Jose defender Francois Affolter said the game presented the Earthquakes an opportunity to measure themselves against top-flight international players."It's still a friendly game, but we want to win it," Affolter said. "We need to show a good game to our fans and a fighting spirit."Manchester United stars Alexis Sanchez and Nemanja Matic recently joined the team in Los Angeles in preparation for today's match. Matic competed for Serbia at the World Cup.