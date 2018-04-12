  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
SPORTS

ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here

BRISTOL, Conn. --
Get ready, sports fans: the new ESPN app is taking the digital sports experience to a whole new level with ESPN+, the network's new streaming service.

In addition to the sports news, scores, analysis and video that ESPN is known for, ESPN+ offers viewers thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks. It includes MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket and the full ESPN Films library, among other content.

To celebrate the launch of ESPN+, American Express is offering fans an extended 30-day free trial. After April 18, new subscribers are eligible for a 7-day free trial. A subscription costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and does not require a traditional television subscription.

"No one is in a better position than ESPN to serve sports fans. With this launch, fans will find a re-imagined, easy to use and increasingly personalized experience that puts all of ESPN's incredible content at their fingertips like never before," ESPN president James Pitaro said of the new service.

ESPN+ is directly integrated into the new ESPN app, which is available from the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android. You can also download it directly onto your Amazon Fire device.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
