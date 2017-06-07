SPORTS

ESPN Deportes' Alvaro Martin talks Warriors, Cavs at NBA Finals game 3

Alvaro Martin from ESPN Deportes is calling the NBA Finals in Spanish for our international audience. Fans know about ESPN in the U.S., but might not know about ESPN's worldwide presence. (KGO-TV)

By
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KGO) --
Alvaro Martin from ESPN Deportes is calling the NBA Finals in Spanish for our international audience. Fans know about ESPN in the U.S., but might not know about ESPN's worldwide presence.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Alvaro, ESPN Deportes, and the massive impact sports has on an international level.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
