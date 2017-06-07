ESPN Deportes' Alvaro Martin talks Warriors, Cavs at NBA Finals game 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KGO) --Alvaro Martin from ESPN Deportes is calling the NBA Finals in Spanish for our international audience. Fans know about ESPN in the U.S., but might not know about ESPN's worldwide presence.
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Alvaro, ESPN Deportes, and the massive impact sports has on an international level.
WATCH: Alvaro Martin team up with ABC7 at Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.