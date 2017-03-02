Colin Kaepernick will stand during the National Anthem next season, sources told ESPN on Thursday.Kaepernick said he believes the amount of national attention on social inequality and support from other professional athletes, and the public, affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.The quarterback said he no longer wants the past method of protest to detract from the positive change that has been created, per ESPN sources.Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this week and become a free agent next week, sources told ESPN.