EXCLUSIVE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr's epic Al Attles tribute suit

After Thursday's practice, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he'd be wearing an Al Attles-inspired 70s suit for Friday's game. Naturally, we couldn't wait to see it, so we went straight to the source and got an exclusive sneak peek at this epic suit.

After Thursday's practice, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he'd be wearing an Al Attles-inspired 70s suit for Friday's game. Naturally, we couldn't wait to see it, so we went straight to the source and got an exclusive sneak peek at this epic suit.The suit was tailored by David Yahid of Couture Designer European clothing on Sutter Street. Yahid donated the funky suit to help pay tribute to Attles.The Warriors will also be paying tribute to Attles with a special giveaway bobblehead, video tributes, and more. Unfortunately, Attles, who won the 1975 NBA Championship as head coach of the Warriors, will not be in attendance, but family members will be on hand.Attles is currently hospitalized, but the Warriors say he is doing well and will hopefully get out soon.