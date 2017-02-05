The Super Bowl 51 matchup between the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons and AFC champion New England Patriots is underway.Former President George H.W. Bush tossed the coin to decide who would receive.The Falcons come in with the No. 1 offense in the NFL, averaging 33.8 points a game under signal-caller Matt Ryan, who is having a career year and last night was named The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. But the Falcons defense is leaky, giving up an average 25.4 points for 27th in the NFL.On the other hand, the Patriots have a huge edge in experience. Atlanta is seeking its first Super Bowl title while the Pats have been semi-regulars in this game the past decade or so.Quarterback Tom Brady is seeking a record fifth Super Bowl ring. He and coach Bill Belichick have combined to reach seven Super Bowls, going 4-2 so far.As far as entertainment, Lady Gaga's halftime show performance is being hotly anticipated."You never know what's going to come with her. It's so hard to bet on what she might do, but that's what's fun," said Dave Haywood of the Grammy-winning country trio Lady Antebellum. "She always pushes the limit and always goes for something over-the-top. I can't wait to see it."Gaga will perform for 13 minutes. She sang the national anthem at last year's game."She's money. She's got such a ridiculous voice. I love people that actually have the talent, that can actually stand onstage and I know it's them," said Noelle Scaggs of the alternative band Fitz & the Tantrums, who performed during the Tailgate Party. "I'm a big fan of hers."