Former cheerleaders file class action lawsuit against NFL on wages

The Oakland Raiderettes cheerleaders perform before the NFL football game between Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the NFL just days ahead of the Super Bowl. The suit was filed in San Francisco by a former 49ers cheerleader.

The lawsuit has been filed against the NFL as a whole, but also expressly names the 49ers and the Oakland Raiders as defendants.

The cheerleaders filing the suit say in some cases they were getting paid less than minimum wage, for some, that was less than $5,000 a year. The suit claims the NFL and teams conspired by agreeing to pay female athletes below their market value.

"A lot of the stuff that goes on makes us feel like second class citizens and it's time for us to be treated fairly and paid our fair market value. The value we bring to these teams," said Caitlin Yates, former Raiderette.

Yates was with the Oakland raiders for five years. She's not the lead plaintiff, but says she was only paid $125 a game in one lump sum at the end of the year. An NFL spokesperson did not comment to ABC7 News, saying they were not aware of the lawsuit.
