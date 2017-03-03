GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Former Laker paid 415K after only being on Warriors for 2 hours

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon, right, of Spain, drives toward the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, of Germany, falls during an NBA game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors agreed to sign veteran guard Jose Calderon, but when superstar forward Kevin Durant got hurt, they decided to sign veteran
Matt Barnes instead.

RELATED: Jose Calderon securing buyout from Lakers to join Warriors.

The Dubs could have simply gone back on their agreement and not signed the former Laker, but they didn't. They honored the deal and agreed to pay Calderon his $415,000 even though he was technically only on the squad for two hours.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAmoneybasketballOakland
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Vote: Worried about the Warriors?
Ten things I like and don't like, including the vulnerable Warriors
Matt Barnes signs with Warriors in wake of Kevin Durant injury
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers to become free agent
If Colin Kaepernick didn't opt out, 49ers would have released QB
Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky ready to be walk-in starters in NFL
Vote: Which bubble teams should be in and out?
More Sports
Top Stories
Procession for Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'
Truck slams SB 101 overpass in Palo Alto, 2 lanes closed
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
Family sues BART after child robbed
BART recovering from delays after switching issue in Hayward
Show More
Berkeley pro-Trump march set for Saturday in Berkeley
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Napa parents frustrated by high school football hazing investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More Photos