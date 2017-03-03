Former Laker paid 415K after only being on Warriors for 2 hours

OAKLAND, Calif. --Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors agreed to sign veteran guard Jose Calderon, but when superstar forward Kevin Durant got hurt, they decided to sign veteran
Matt Barnes instead.
RELATED: Jose Calderon securing buyout from Lakers to join Warriors.
The Dubs could have simply gone back on their agreement and not signed the former Laker, but they didn't. They honored the deal and agreed to pay Calderon his $415,000 even though he was technically only on the squad for two hours.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.