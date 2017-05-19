SPORTS

Former Lions LB and broadcaster Wayne Walker dies at 80

SAN FRANCISCO --
Wayne Walker, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Detroit Lions and broadcaster, has died. He was 80.

The Lions say Walker died Friday. Walker said in 2015 he had Parkinson's disease.

"Wayne was one of our finest players from the decade of the 60s and will not only be remembered for his career accomplishments as a Lion, but also for his great success as a broadcaster after his playing days were over," Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said in a team statement.

The former Idaho standout set a team record by playing in 200 games. The mark stood until kicker Jason Hanson surpassed it in 2004. The three-time Pro Bowl selection led the Lions in scoring three times as its kicker during his 15-year career.

Walker went on to be an NFL analyst for CBS and the San Francisco 49ers. He was sports director of San Francisco TV station KPIX from 1979-1994.
Related Topics:
sportsDetroit Lionsnflfootballfamous deathfamous deathsSan FranciscoMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Canha's 10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox 3-2
Giants rally to beat Cardinals 6-5
Colin Kaepernick jersey worn while protesting heads to Smithsonian
James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook vie for MVP
More Sports
Top Stories
1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal
Woman charged with manslaughter in San Ramon DUI crash
Racially insensitive video sparks outrage at SRVHS
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Fire leads to water line break and traffic delays
Discovery Bay man sentenced in 9-year-old's murder
Couple's body found near plan crash scene
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Comedy show, Treasure Island Flea tickets, Peet's Cold Brew
Colin Kaepernick jersey worn while protesting heads to Smithsonian
Puppies die after being found in hot car
Former FBI Directo James Comey agrees to testify
Over 400 students, 17 South Bay schools affected by virus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos