Former QB David Humm dies at 65

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- David Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65.The Oakland Raiders announced Humm's death on Wednesday, calling him a true Raider for his seven years with the team.Kendra Stabler Moyes, the daughter of late Raiders quarterback and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ken Stabler, tweeted:Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988 and was in a wheelchair for more than 20 years. The Lincoln Journal Star said he died Tuesday night at home in Las Vegas.Humm was a starter for three seasons at Nebraska, leading the team to top-10 finishes each season. He was a second-team All-American in 1974, when he finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 1975 and served as a backup on their Super Bowl winning teams in the 1976 and 1983 seasons. He played 95 games over 10 seasons with the Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Colts . He started one game for Baltimore in 1981 and threw for 753 yards in his career.