OAKLAND RAIDERS

Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56

Oakland Raiders interim head coach Tony Sparano.

Tony Sparano, a former interim head coach of the Oakland Raiders and tight ends coach for the San Francisco 49ers has died at the age of 56.

Sparano was the interim head coach of the Raiders in 2015. He was also a tight ends coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. He also had been the offensive line coach of the Minnesota Vikings since 2016.

Sparano had complained about chest pains and went to the hospital Thursday, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Sparano underwent tests and was released Friday. The source said Sparano's wife found him unconscious Sunday morning as they prepared to leave for church but could not revive him.

"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Sparano also had stints with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets.

ESPN has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersSan Francisco 49ersnflOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Brent Musburger to replace Greg Papa as Raiders' radio play-by-play
Gareon Conley files countersuit against woman accusing him of rape
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Raiders hire former ref Gerry Austin, was MNF officiating expert
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
A's add weapon with Familia as they head into Texas heat
Familia gets win as A's beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings
Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
Alexis Sanchez can't inspire Man United in draw with San Jose Earthquakes
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
More Sports
Top Stories
1 killed in stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland
Brush fire burns 322 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Trump issues stern warning to Iranian president on Twitter
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
Six arrested in Oakland after police chase
Show More
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
More News