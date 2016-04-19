SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Former San Francisco 49er arraigned on felony domestic violence charges

This April 19, 2016 file photo shows Tramaine Brock, who played with the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. (AP Photo/File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A former San Francisco 49ers cornerback was arraigned on felony domestic violence charges in a San Jose courtroom this afternoon.

Tramaine Brock, 28, allegedly punched his 31-year-old girlfriend in the face and tried to strangle her several times in early April, including once as she was holding their 1-year-old child.

Brock has also been charged with misdemeanor child endangerment. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

"It takes great courage for victims to come forward. But only with someone coming forward can the violence be interrupted," prosecutor Kalila Spain said in a statement.

RELATED: 49ers release Tramaine Brock after domestic violence arrest

Around 9:30 p.m. on April 6, the woman told responding Santa Clara police officers that in a disagreement over what to watch on television, Brock had punched her in the face and tried to strangle her to the point that she vomited later.

The woman also said that Brock had tried to strangle her several times five days earlier, leaving visible marks on her neck, while his friend was at his home.

Brock was arrested that night at a home on Headen Way, about 2 miles from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The next day, he was released on $50,000 bail and fired by the 49ers, for whom he had played since 2010.

FULL LIST: Arrests of San Francisco 49ers players since 2012

Brock appeared in court today in a gray suit and declined to comment on the case. He is scheduled to enter a plea on July 3.

A no-contact protective order granted today by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Nora Klippen will prevent Brock from contacting or coming within 300 yards of his girlfriend other than to allow for child visitation, depending on family court orders.

The protective order is set to expire on June 6, 2020.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers release Bruce Miller after arrest for assault

Grabbing someone by the neck can cause traumatic brain injury, according to Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney Cindy Hendrickson, who said victims should seek prompt medical attention even without visible injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, domestic violence-related deaths over the past 20 years show that abusers who attempt to strangle their victims are more likely to kill at a later date.

Click here for more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersarrestdomestic violencefootballcrimeSan Jose
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: SF 49er player arrests since 2012
49ers release player arrested for domestic violence
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Police: Manchester attack evidence found in 49ers duffle bag
Chip Kelly joins ESPN, to work as studio analyst for college football and NFL
Gerald Hodges joining Bills on one-year deal, per source
Jim Harbaugh takes blame for 2011 incident with Jim Schwartz
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
Warriors seem capable of anything except another collapse
NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers
More Sports
Top Stories
Uber fires over 20 drivers due to complaints
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
$100K bail set for man accused of killing tourist in SF
Warriors seem capable of anything except another collapse
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Show More
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
Rollover crash in SF's Golden Gate Park leaves woman hurt
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos