Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --The Warriors are back home and will try to close out their series against the Spurs tonight, in Game Five of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Golden State is looking to bounce back after losing Game 4 in San Antonio.
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will not be on the sideline for the third straight game, after his wife passed away last week.
Tip off at Oracle Arena is at 7:30 p.m.
