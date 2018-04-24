  • LIVE VIDEO President Trump holds news conference with French president
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena

San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green defends as Warriors' Kevin Durant drives during Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in San Antonio, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Warriors are back home and will try to close out their series against the Spurs tonight, in Game Five of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Golden State is looking to bounce back after losing Game 4 in San Antonio.

WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Round 1 Playoff Schedule

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will not be on the sideline for the third straight game, after his wife passed away last week.

Tip off at Oracle Arena is at 7:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.
