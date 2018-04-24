Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3366757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."

The Warriors are back home and will try to close out their series against the Spurs tonight, in Game Five of the first round of the NBA playoffs.Golden State is looking to bounce back after losing Game 4 in San Antonio.Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will not be on the sideline for the third straight game, after his wife passed away last week.Tip off at Oracle Arena is at 7:30 p.m.