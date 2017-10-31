WORLD SERIES

Astros fall to Dodgers 3-1, Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion

The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series. The series is now tied 3-3. Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion.

The Astros went on the board as George Springer hit a home run in the third inning. The Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor hit a base hit in the sixth that brought Austin Barnes in for a run. Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly to bring in Chase Utley for the leading run.

Dodgers went up again as Joc Peterson scored a home run in the seventh inning.

The Astros will face the Dodgers once last time on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers Jr. will be the starting pitcher.

Follow ABC13 Houston Sports on Twitter for live updates from L.A. and live tweet coverage during Game 6.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

