Game ball delivered by drone in Portuguese Cup Final

An official at the Portuguese Cup Final on May 28 delievered the game ball while riding a drone. (Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This game ball made quite the grand entrance.

An official riding a drone delivered the ball for the final game of the Portuguese Cup (Taca de Portugal) on Sunday.

Social media users were amused at the futuristic stunt. Marvel's Dan Slott and others compared the drone to the mode of transportation used by Spider-Man's Green Goblin.
