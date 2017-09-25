The radio show hosts on 95.7 The Game had a feeling the NFL protests would dominate their four hours on the air Monday morning, but that's not the way it turned out.They knew people would be passionate and were ready to let them vent."It's about being heard. It's about having a conversation. It's about different points of view and listening," one host said.About 200 NFL players protested during the national anthem, including many Oakland Raiders, whose entire offensive line sat on the bench during the anthem. But, when The Game first opened up the phone lines, they only got one call about the players' actions."I was shocked that we did not have as many calls as we would I thought this would be a day when the phones were lit up all day," The Game producer Cody said.Instead, callers wanted to talk about the Raiders loss to the Redskins. One sports writer linked the two together. In a tweet Vic Tafur wrote, "The Raiders sat for the national anthem and never got up."A couple hours later when they brought the topic up again, they got a few calls from listeners who also tied the protest to the Raiders loss."I thought it was weird Derrick Carr didn't link arms or at least be like somewhat close with his teammates. It started to look like a little division once game started it seemed like something was off," one caller said.The hosts weren't too sure about blaming Carr and his political stance on the loss, but they do get why fans want to stick to talking about the game."I understand people say they don't want that in their sports. I totally get it. Sports is a way that you escape," another caller said.The Raiders now prepare to face the Denver Broncos and these hosts know their fans will be ready to discuss the results.