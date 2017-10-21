Gasol, Grizzlies build big lead, hang on to beat Warriors

Marc Gasol had 34 points and 14 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies built a 19-point third-quarter lead over Golden State before holding on to beat the defending champion Warriors 111-101 on Saturday night.James Ennis III added 13 points, and Tyreke Evans scored 12 as Memphis shot 47 percent compared to 39 percent for Golden State. The Warriors shot 12 of 38 from 3-point range.Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Kevin Durant added 29 and 13 rebounds. But both were ejected with 43.6 seconds left after arguing with officials - Curry first after throwing his mouthpiece, and then Durant as he followed Curry's argument.Klay Thompson finished with 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting, including 2 of 8 from outside the arc.The Warriors trailed by 19 late in the third quarter and Curry was saddled with five fouls. Consecutive 3-pointers from Durant and an unintended tip-in by the Grizzlies, credited to David West, cut the deficit to single digits with just under 9 minutes left.But Golden State never got close enough to catch the Grizzlies down the stretch.The major burst for Memphis came early in the third quarter. The Grizzlies turned up their defense, forcing a trio of turnovers and scoring 15 straight points to stretch the lead to 18.The Warriors connected on only 6 of 22 shots in the third, while Memphis went 10 of 18.TIP-INSWarriors: The game was the only regular-season trip to Memphis for Golden State as the teams face each other three times this season - the other two games at Oracle Arena. ... Draymond Green played in his 400th career game. ... Thompson made a 3-pointer in the first quarter, marking his 57th straight game connecting from outside the arc.Grizzlies: F JaMychal Green, who started but was injured early in the opener, did not dress. Jarrell Martin started in his place. ... Memphis defeated Golden State twice last season, one of only two teams to hang two losses on the eventual NBA champions. San Antonio also defeated the Warriors twice. ... The Grizzlies hold a 13-10 advantage over the Warriors since 2011-12.UP NEXTWARRIORS: Wrap up a three-game trip in Dallas on Monday with a game against the Mavericks.GRIZZLIES: Start a two-game Texas road swing at Houston on Monday. They face the Mavericks on Wednesday.