GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Gasol, Grizzlies build big lead, hang on to beat Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, center, drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis III, right, during a game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
Marc Gasol had 34 points and 14 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies built a 19-point third-quarter lead over Golden State before holding on to beat the defending champion Warriors 111-101 on Saturday night.

James Ennis III added 13 points, and Tyreke Evans scored 12 as Memphis shot 47 percent compared to 39 percent for Golden State. The Warriors shot 12 of 38 from 3-point range.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Kevin Durant added 29 and 13 rebounds. But both were ejected with 43.6 seconds left after arguing with officials - Curry first after throwing his mouthpiece, and then Durant as he followed Curry's argument.

Klay Thompson finished with 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting, including 2 of 8 from outside the arc.

The Warriors trailed by 19 late in the third quarter and Curry was saddled with five fouls. Consecutive 3-pointers from Durant and an unintended tip-in by the Grizzlies, credited to David West, cut the deficit to single digits with just under 9 minutes left.

But Golden State never got close enough to catch the Grizzlies down the stretch.

The major burst for Memphis came early in the third quarter. The Grizzlies turned up their defense, forcing a trio of turnovers and scoring 15 straight points to stretch the lead to 18.

The Warriors connected on only 6 of 22 shots in the third, while Memphis went 10 of 18.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The game was the only regular-season trip to Memphis for Golden State as the teams face each other three times this season - the other two games at Oracle Arena. ... Draymond Green played in his 400th career game. ... Thompson made a 3-pointer in the first quarter, marking his 57th straight game connecting from outside the arc.

Grizzlies: F JaMychal Green, who started but was injured early in the opener, did not dress. Jarrell Martin started in his place. ... Memphis defeated Golden State twice last season, one of only two teams to hang two losses on the eventual NBA champions. San Antonio also defeated the Warriors twice. ... The Grizzlies hold a 13-10 advantage over the Warriors since 2011-12.

UP NEXT

WARRIORS: Wrap up a three-game trip in Dallas on Monday with a game against the Mavericks.

GRIZZLIES: Start a two-game Texas road swing at Houston on Monday. They face the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsMemphis GrizzliesbasketballNBAOaklandTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Draymond Green strains knee as Warriors lose opener
Klay Thompson doppelganger takes fandom to a whole new level
Rockets rally to spoil defending champion Warriors return
Warriors set record with 11-carat championship rings
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
SJSU coach teaches ABC7's Larry Beil dance moves
Astros head to World Series after beating Yankees
Lee has 2 goals, assist as Islanders beat Sharks 5-3
NFL suspends Raiders' Marshawn Lynch 1 game after ejection
More Sports
Top Stories
Residents find very little after returning to fire-ravaged Fountaingrove
SJSU coach teaches ABC7's Larry Beil dance moves
Some mandatory evacuations lifted for North Bay fires
Hurricane aid concert with ex-presidents held in Texas
Astros head to World Series after beating Yankees
Lee has 2 goals, assist as Islanders beat Sharks 5-3
Slain SoCal boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Show More
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Rain helps containment numbers grow for North Bay wildfires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos