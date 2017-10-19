OAKLAND RAIDERS

George Lopez takes a 'bite' out of the Chiefs before Raiders game

George Lopez showed off his Raiders spirit before the Silver and Black's match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday -- describing the game as a "must win." (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
George Lopez showed off his Raiders spirit before the Silver and Black's match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday -- describing the game as a "must win."

Watch the video in the player above to see us catch up with Raiders superfan, celebrity, comedian George Lopez for a preview of the game.

