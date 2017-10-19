George Lopez takes a 'bite' out of the Chiefs before Raiders game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --George Lopez showed off his Raiders spirit before the Silver and Black's match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday -- describing the game as a "must win."
Watch the video in the player above to see us catch up with Raiders superfan, celebrity, comedian George Lopez for a preview of the game.
George Lopez with the fresh fitted lid. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/SzWkllKpz0— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) October 19, 2017
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Oakland Raiders.