The San Francisco Giants will play their last game of the season on Sunday.One day after Matt Cain pitched his final game for the San Francisco Giants.Cain's exit means right-hander Johnny Cueto will take his place against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.The Padres ruined Cain's retirement party Saturday, scoring twice in the ninth inning for a 3-2 victory that squared the final regular-season series at a game apiece.A win Sunday with right-hander Luis Perdomo (8-11, 4.65 ERA) on the mound would give the Padres a clean sweep of the six series against the Giants this season.The San Francisco Giants will play their last game of the season against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.