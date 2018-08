San Francisco Giants star pitcher Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to make his season debut, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.Bumgarner has been out since the Giants final game of spring training, in March, after he was hit on the hand by a line drive.He made two starts in the minors last month, after undergoing surgery and two months of rehab.The Giants have won five straight games, to get back to a 500 record. Click here for more stories on the Giants.