Giants place closer Mark Melancon on 10-day DL with elbow injury

The San Francisco Giants placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with aright elbow flexor strain.

The move was made retroactive to March 26. Right-hander Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A to fill Melancon's roster spot.

He becomes the third high-profile pitcher to hit the disabled list at the start of the season for the Giants, joining ace Madison Bumgarner and starting pitcherJeff Samardzija.

Melancon, 33, underwent surgery on his forearm last September. He has been throwing on flat ground.

He struggled in 2017, his injury-marred first season with the Giants after signing a four-year, $62 million as a free agent, going 1-2 with 11 saves and a 4.50 ERA in 30 innings pitched. He blew five save opportunities.

A four-time All-Star, the right-hander has 179 saves and a 2.72 ERA in nine major league seasons.

