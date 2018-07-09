GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --Gilroy High School head wrestling coach and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier just became the new heavyweight champ on Saturday, beating the previous heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic via a knockout.
He's only one of two fighters to hold two UFC championships simultaneously.
He's a two-time U.S. Olympian who also operates a gym in San Jose.
Dreams do come true.... #2divchamp #weareaka @zinkinsportsmanagement @monsterenergy @metropcs pic.twitter.com/5jo2EUW0wV— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 8, 2018