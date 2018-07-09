SPORTS

Gilroy high school wrestling coach, UFC fighter becomes heavyweight champ

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier acknowledges the cheers of fans as he takes the stage for his weigh-in Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
Gilroy High School head wrestling coach and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier just became the new heavyweight champ on Saturday, beating the previous heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic via a knockout.

RELATED: UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach

He's only one of two fighters to hold two UFC championships simultaneously.

He's a two-time U.S. Olympian who also operates a gym in San Jose.

Carlos Saucedo will have the full story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow him on Twitter here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUFCfightboxingMMAcompetitionknockoutteacherhigh school sportsGilroySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach
SPORTS
Correa not ready to return as Astros host Athletics
Royals sign Japan's Kaito Yuki, 16, to minor league deal
Sandoval's 5 RBIs send Giants past Cardinals 13-8
Rays' Blake Snell squeezed out by rules, AL depth in starting pitchers
More Sports
Top Stories
Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San Jose
All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway
Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower
No bail for suspect in shooting of Long Beach fire captain
Thailand cave rescue: Total of 8 boys brought out
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF holding rally
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Oakland officials launch arson tip line, reward fund
Show More
Parent deal: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grows to over 90,000 acres
Man's body found at San Francisco BART station
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
Clinical trial underway to return use of limbs after stroke
More News