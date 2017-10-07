SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors may be in Shanghai, China. But, as Sports Director Larry Beil learned, they brought the vibes of Oracle Arena with them.
RELATED: Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games
VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day 2017
Watch the video player above for more from the Golden State Warriors trip to China.
Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.
Click here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
#warriors fans in China rocking some old school classics. pic.twitter.com/3EXIpFFZck— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017
#warriors center JaVale McGee making new friends in China. pic.twitter.com/6fPubAutwZ— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 3, 2017