GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors bring vibes of Oracle Arena to China

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors may be in Shanghai, China. But, as Sports Director Larry Beil learned, they brought the vibes of Oracle Arena with them. (KGO-TV)

By
SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors may be in Shanghai, China. But, as Sports Director Larry Beil learned, they brought the vibes of Oracle Arena with them.

RELATED: Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games

VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day 2017

Watch the video player above for more from the Golden State Warriors trip to China.

Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Click here for more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorschinau.s. & worldstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenNBAsteve kerr
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Warriors arrive in China to play 2 preseason games
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Klay Thompson: Warriors aspire to be Michael Jordan's Bulls
Warriors Commentator Laurence Scott finds stardom in China
State Warriors fans in China pay big bucks to see NBA games on a global stage
The Steph Show just as popular in China as in America
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
No. 6 Washington continues dominance, routs California 38-7
Love runs for 152 yards, Stanford beats No. 20 Utah 23-20
Kopitar scores twice to lead Kings past Sharks, 4-1
Source: Raiders to start EJ Manuel at QB, though Derek Carr will test out back injury
More Sports
Top Stories
Parents shocked after San Jose teacher arrested for lewd acts with minor
Threats cause E. Bay high school football games to be postponed, stopped
Pair of big events bring huge crowds, traffic jams to SF
Girl abducted from San Francisco found safe after AMBER Alert
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Hurricane Nate makes second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi
Security ramped up for Fleet Week in San Francisco
Family of SoCal victim aims to freeze estate of Vegas gunman
Show More
Former student sues frat after alleging hazing ritual left him with brain damage
San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
Shu's Views: Mike Shumann with his 49ers, Raiders predictions
Jeff Sessions consulted Christian right legal group on religious freedom memo
More News
Top Video
Parents shocked after San Jose teacher arrested for lewd acts with minor
Threats cause E. Bay high school football games to be postponed, stopped
Pair of big events bring huge crowds, traffic jams to SF
Girl abducted from San Francisco found safe after AMBER Alert
More Video