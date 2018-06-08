Golden State Warriors could make history

The Golden State Warriors have the chance to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers and win the NBA Championship title tonight.The Warriors have five NBA titles in team history and have never won back-to-back titles before. Here's a look at the team's recent playoff appearances:NBA Champions. Beat Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5. Went 16-1 in the Playoffs.Lost NBA Finals to Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7.NBA Champions. Beat Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6.Lost in Round 1 of the Playoffs to Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7.Lost Western Conference Semi-Finals to San Antonio Spurs in Game 6.