Golden State Warriors face Minnesota Timberwolves in China

Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant is seen in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night in Shenzhen, China.

Back in the Bay Area that game will begin at 11 p.m.

ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil is with the Dubs in China where he says a new all-star game format could create some interesting wrinkles for Golden State's star-studded roster.

Click the video viewer above to watch Larry's full report.
Larry Beil will be reporting from China all week - you can follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

