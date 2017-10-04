SHENZHEN, China (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night in Shenzhen, China.
Back in the Bay Area that game will begin at 11 p.m.
ABC7 Sports Director Larry Beil is with the Dubs in China where he says a new all-star game format could create some interesting wrinkles for Golden State's star-studded roster.
